          Nadal to return from knee injury at Monte Carlo

          12:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PARIS -- Rafael Nadal is expected to make his return from a knee injury at the Monte Carlo Masters, after being included in the official list of players on Thursday.

          Tournament organizers announced the lineup for the clay-court tournament in Paris that begins April 14. Nadal has won it a record 11 times and held a 46-match winning streak at Monte Carlo from 2005 to '13 -- the most consecutive wins at a tournament by any man or woman.

          Last Saturday, the second-ranked Nadal withdrew from his semifinal at Indian Wells against longtime rival Roger Federer after feeling pain in his troublesome right knee during a quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov.

          Nadal skipped the hard-court Miami Open, which began this week, to prepare for his season on clay.

          The 32-year-old Spaniard is aiming for a record-extending 12th French Open title, and an 18th major, from May 26 to June 9 at Roland Garros.

