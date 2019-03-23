No. 1 Osaka loses in 3rd round at Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The new site for the Miami Open suddenly is missing a lot of star power.

Top-ranked Naomi Osaka lost Saturday to tour veteran Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan in the third round of the Miami Open 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

The upset came shortly after eight-time champion Serena Williams withdrew, blaming a left knee injury.

Osaka's departure matched the earliest ever in the tournament by a top-seeded woman and jeopardized her No. 1 ranking, depending on results next week. It was the first time in 64 matches that Osaka lost after winning the first set.

"I feel like I've dealt with the stress of people asking me do I have pressure because I have the No. 1 next to my name,'' Osaka said. "I thought I was doing fine with that, but I guess I'm not.''

The 33-year-old Hsieh closed out match point with a forehand volley winner, and then began to cry as the Hard Rock Stadium crowd applauded her performance. She turned pro in 2001 and has three other victories over top-five players, including an upset of No. 1 Simona Halep at Wimbledon last year.

Hard Rock Stadium is the Miami Open's new center court. The tournament moved this year from Key Biscayne.

With two-handed groundstrokes from both sides, Hsieh was the steadier player from the baseline against Osaka, who has won the past two Grand Slam tournaments.

Naomi Osaka was eliminated in the third round of the Miami Open on Saturday, matching the earliest departure of the top-seeded woman from the tournament. Michele Sandberg/Icon Sportswire

Osaka smiled when reminded it was the first time in 64 matches she lost after winning the first set.

"I know -- it's depressing,'' she said. "I was thinking about it right after I lost.''

Williams was next scheduled to play No. 18-seeded Qiang Wang, who advanced along with Hsieh to the fourth round.

On the men's side, seeded losers included No. 10 Karen Khachanov, No. 21 Diego Schwartzman, No. 26 Guido Pella, No. 30 Stan Wawrinka and No. 31 Steve Johnson. In a game of inches, the 5-foot-6 Schwartzman lost to 6-foot-11 Reilly Opelka 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.