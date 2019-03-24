        <
          Isner advances to 4th round at Miami Open

          2:50 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- John Isner was broken in the first game but held thereafter and hit 16 aces to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 7-6 (6) Sunday in the third round of the Miami Open.

          Isner, now 33, won the biggest title of his career in the tournament a year ago. He is seeded seventh this year.

          In women's play, No. 25 Danielle Collins lost to Wang Yafan 7-5, 6-1.

          Defending women's champion Sloane Stephens was scheduled to play later Sunday, as was No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic on the men's side.

