Kvitova, Kontaveit advance to Miami quarterfinals

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu retired from her fourth-round match Monday at the Miami Open while trailing Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 2-0 Monday.

Andreescu called a medical timeout after the first set to receive treatment on her right shoulder. She received similar treatment during her third-round victory over Angelique Kerber, who afterward told Andreescu she was the "biggest drama queen ever."

Andreescu, an 18-year-old Canadian, defeated Kerber in the Indian Wells final March 17 for her first career title.

The No. 21-seeded Kontaveit was joined in the Miami quarterfinals by Petra Kvitova, who faced only one break point and beat Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is ranked a career-high No. 2 and will rise to No. 1 if she wins the title. No. 1 Naomi Osaka lost in the third round.

Kvitova's match was halted because of rain for nearly two hours, and she took advantage.

"I had a quick nap, which was really helpful," she said.

No. 12 Ashleigh Barty also advanced by beating No. 7 Kiki Bertens 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In men's play, No. 6 Kevin Anderson hit 13 aces and advanced to the fourth round by beating Joao Sousa 6-4, 7-6 (6).