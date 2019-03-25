        <
        >

          Federer wins to reach Miami Open 4th round

          6:27 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Roger Federer finished with a flurry of aces and advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-3 Monday.

          In the final game, Federer smacked aces on the first three points. An ace on the next point was overturned by a replay review, and instead Krajinovic dumped the last shot into the net.

          Federer finished with 14 aces and pulled away after converting only one of his first eight break-point chances.

          Seeded fourth, Federer improved to 14-2 this year. He made his Miami debut 20 years ago and won the tournament in 2005, 2006 and 2017, when it was played on Key Biscayne.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices