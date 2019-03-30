        <
        >

          Barty defeats Pliskova for Miami Open title

          3:51 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Ashleigh Barty had 15 aces and became the 33rd different player to win a title in as many ATP and WTA tournaments this year when she beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Saturday in the final of the Miami Open.

          The 22-year-old Australian, who was seeded 12th, won her fourth title and the biggest of her career. She improved to 18-3 this year and will rise to a career-high ranking of No. 9 next week.

          Barty won with a dominating serve and wide variety of shots from the baseline, repeatedly extending rallies with scrambling defense. She was broken just once and won 86 percent of her first-service points.

          Barty became the fifth different Miami Open women's champion in the past five years.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices