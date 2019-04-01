9-seed Bencic opens Volvo Car Open with win

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland opened play at the Volvo Car Open with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Australia's Destanee Aiava on Monday at the WTA's first clay-court event of the season.

Other seeded players winning were 10th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, 13th-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United State and 14th-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia. Kenin ousted 2009 tournament champion Sabine Lisicki 7-5, 6-4.

The tournament's top seed, American Sloane Stephens, starts play on Tuesday.