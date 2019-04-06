        <
          Wozniacki tops Martic to reach Charleston final

          5:00 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the Volvo Car Open final, defeating Petra Martic of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.

          Wozniacki, who won this clay-court tournament in 2011, has now beaten Martic all six times they have played. Martic was seeded 16th.

          Wozniacki, seeded fifth, will play for the title Sunday against Madison Keys or Monica Puig. The Keys-Puig semifinal was stopped because of rain with Keys ahead 4-3 in the opening set.

          With the win, Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, reached her first final of the season.

