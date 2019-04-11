Garin upsets Chardy at U.S. clay-court tourney

HOUSTON -- Christian Garin upset No. 2 seed Jeremy Chardy to advance to the quarterfinals in one of the longest matches in American clay-court history on Wednesday at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship.

Garin saved five match points to defeat Chardy 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) in a match that lasted 3 hours, 5 minutes -- the fourth longest in U.S. clay history.

Garin advances to face Henri Laaksonen, who beat Ryan Harrison 6-4, 7-5 in the second round.

Marcel Granollers, the 2008 U.S. clay champion, needed just 47 minutes to get past Bernard Tomic 6-1, 6-2 in the shortest second-round match in tournament history. Granollers will meet Casper Ruud, who upset No. 4 seed Reilly Opelka 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinal.

Santiago Gonzalez and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi won their opening-round match on Wednesday in doubles play and advanced to the semifinals after Taylor Fritz and Opelka had to withdraw because of an ankle injury.

The quarterfinals begin on Thursday.