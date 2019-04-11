Wildcard Tipsarevic beats No. 3 Norrie in Houston

HOUSTON -- Former top-10 player Janko Tipsarevic reached his first ATP Tour quarterfinal in 2 1/2 years by beating No. 3-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship.

The 34-year-old Tipsarevic returned to the tour this year after missing 16 months while having operations on his hamstrings.

He is ranked 372nd and entered the Houston tournament via a wild card.

Tipsarevic next will face No. 8 seed Sam Querrey or Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, who met later Thursday.

Tipsarevic hadn't won a tour-level match since 2017 until doing so at the Miami Open last month. His most recent quarterfinal appearance came at Shenzhen, China, in October 2016.