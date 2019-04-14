Ex-champ Wawrinka an early winner in Monaco

In opening first-round play Sunday at the Monte Carlo Masters, there were wins for three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, ninth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Argentine Guido Pella.
Wawrinka, the 2014 champion, advanced with a 7-5, 6-3 victory against Lucas Pouille -- who has lost all his matches since being crushed by Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semis.
Coric beat Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 in damp and overcast conditions on the French Riviera, with heavy rain interrupting play early in the afternoon.
Dimitrov won 7-5, 6-4 against Matteo Berrettini, while Pella beat Laslo Djere 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-4 and next plays seventh-seeded Marin Cilic.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.