Ex-champ Wawrinka an early winner in Monaco

In opening first-round play Sunday at the Monte Carlo Masters, there were wins for three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, ninth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Argentine Guido Pella.

Wawrinka, the 2014 champion, advanced with a 7-5, 6-3 victory against Lucas Pouille -- who has lost all his matches since being crushed by Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semis.

Editor's Picks Djokovic hopes to play, beat Nadal in French final Novak Djokovic says to play and beat Rafael Nadal in a French Open final is an "ultimate challenge" he believes he's up to as he begins the clay court portion of his schedule

Coric beat Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 in damp and overcast conditions on the French Riviera, with heavy rain interrupting play early in the afternoon.

Dimitrov won 7-5, 6-4 against Matteo Berrettini, while Pella beat Laslo Djere 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-4 and next plays seventh-seeded Marin Cilic.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.