          Novak Djokovic eliminated from Monte Carlo Masters in quarterfinals

          9:50 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Novak Djokovic has been eliminated from the Monte Carlo masters after losing his quarterfinal 3-6, 6-4, 2-6 to No. 10 seed Daniil Medvedev.

          The world No. 1 fought back to level the match after losing the first set, but was ultimately unable to overcome his Russian opponent and was defeated in 2 hours and 20 minutes.

          Djokovic appeared to be on a collision course to face world No. 2 and defending champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final, but the Serb will now have to regroup ahead of the Madrid masters at the start of May.

          More to follow...

