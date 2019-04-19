Novak Djokovic is out of the Monte Carlo Masters after defeat to Daniil Medvedev Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has been eliminated from the Monte Carlo masters after losing his quarterfinal 3-6, 6-4, 2-6 to No. 10 seed Daniil Medvedev.

The world No. 1 fought back to level the match after losing the first set, but was ultimately unable to overcome his Russian opponent and was defeated in 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Djokovic appeared to be on a collision course to face world No. 2 and defending champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final, but the Serb will now have to regroup ahead of the Madrid masters at the start of May.

More to follow...