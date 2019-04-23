Halep out of Porsche Tennis GP with hip injury

Simona Halep, the WTA's second-ranked player, has withdrawn from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

Halep tweeted that she hurt her hip playing for Romania in the Fed Cup last weekend.

Stuttgart is one of the best tournaments on our calendar and I can't wait to be back! ❤️ https://t.co/WPKnPp7roM — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 23, 2019

"I fell and landed badly on my hip during Fed Cup and I need to take the right precautions and rest," she tweeted.

Romania lost to France 3-2 in the Fed Cup semifinals.