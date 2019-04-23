Anderson to miss French Open, clay-court swing

Two-time Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson is skipping the clay-court swing this season because of a lingering right elbow injury.

Anderson announced Tuesday via a post on Twitter that he is withdrawing from the French Open, as well as tuneup tournaments in Estoril, Madrid and Rome.

"After discussing with my doctors and team, we thought the best decision is to rest and rehab my elbow injury for a few more weeks," Anderson said in the post. "I will keep working hard each day to get healthy again in time for grass."

The 6-foot-8 South African has been dealing with elbow issues for much of the year. He has played in only 10 matches in 2019, citing the elbow when pulling out of tournaments in New York, Delray Beach, Indian Wells and Acapulco.

Anderson, who is No. 6 in the world rankings, lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last year and was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the 2017 US Open. His most recent appearance came at the Miami Open last month, when he made it to the fourth round before losing to Roger Federer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.