Alexander Zverev crashed out of the Barcelona Open in the second round Tuesday, continuing his troubled start to 2019.

The German, who joined the tournament on a late wild card, was beaten 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) by lucky loser Nicolas Jarry.

World No. 3 Zverev, who is looking to improve on his disappointing start to 2019, came back from a double break down in the third set but blew a match point at 6-5.

It was the biggest win of the Chilean's career. The world No. 81 will now face either Grigor Dimitrov or Fernando Verdasco in Thursday's third round.

Zverev's brother, Mischa Zverev, was also eliminated, going out 6-3, 6-1 to David Ferrer in the first round, while Kei Nishikori eased to a 7-5, 6-2 win over Taylor Fritz to secure a place in the third round.

Top seed and world No. 2 Rafael Nadal begins his campaign to win the Barcelona Open for a record 12th time on Wednesday against Leonardo Mayer.