Turin to host ATP Finals from 2021 to 2025

Turin's Pala Alpitour stadium will host the ATP Finals from 2021-2025, replacing London, the governing body of men's tennis said on Wednesday.

Turin was picked ahead of Manchester, Singapore, Tokyo and London which were among the five shortlisted venues after more than 40 cities worldwide had expressed an interest to host the season-ending tournament.

"The move to Turin brings the ATP Finals to Italy for the first time in its 50-year history and makes Turin the 15th city to host the prestigious season-ending tournament since its inception in 1970," the ATP said in a statement.

London's O2 Arena has hosted the tournament to packed crowds since 2009 but, despite its popularity with fans and players alike, the ATP announced in August that it was inviting bids from other potential hosts.

The tournament has had a variety of names and host cities since it started in Tokyo in 1970, including a 13-year stint in New York, a six-year stay in Frankfurt and spells in Hanover, Lisbon, Sydney, Houston and Shanghai.

The event features the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams and offered $8.5 million in prize money last year, when Alexander Zverev stunned Novak Djokovic to win the title.

World No. 1 Djokovic, who is also president of the ATP Player Council, said: The ATP Finals is the biggest and most prestigious event that we have at the ATP. It's a tournament that has historically moved around and so I'm very excited to see it move to Turin from 2021. It's still a few years away but I know that the players will be very excited to compete there, and I also hope to be part of what will be a very special event."