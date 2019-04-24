US Open tournament director leaving after '19

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- US Open tournament director David Brewer is stepping down after this year's championship, the U.S. Tennis Association announced Wednesday.

Brewer, who joined the USTA in 1997, also will leave his job as the USTA's chief professional tennis officer.

Since Brewer took his US Open post in 2012, the tournament added the serve clock and warm-up clock and expanded electronic line-calling.

Brewer will stay on as a consultant to help the USTA find his replacement.

Word of his departure comes a month after the USTA named Soeren Friemel the new tournament referee for the US Open, replacing Brian Earley, who retired after 26 years in that post.

This year's US Open is Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.