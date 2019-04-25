        <
          Belgian D'Hoe gets 1-month ban for betting

          1:07 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LONDON -- A Belgian tennis player has been suspended for one month for betting on matches.

          Benjamin D'Hoe, 22, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 782 in 2017, admitted to placing more than 900 mostly low-value bets on professional tennis matches from Jan. 31-Feb. 26, 2017.

          The Tennis Integrity Unit says D'Hoe was given a six-month ban, with five months suspended provided he commits no further offenses. He received a fine of $3,000, of which $2,500 was suspended.

          In announcing the ban on Thursday, the TUI said it took into account that D'Hoe reported his offense himself and he didn't bet on matches in which he competed.

