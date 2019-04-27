Eugenie Bouchard has split with her coach Eric Joyce. Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Eugenie Bouchard's coach Michael Joyce has revealed the pair are no longer working together after splitting up.

The Canadian had climbed back into the top 100 under Joyce, who had previously coached former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova and British No. 1 Johanna Konta.

But after falling to successive defeats in her last three singles matches, Joyce revealed on Twitter that he and Bouchard had chosen to separate.

Genie and I have mutually decided to end our professional relationship at this time. I wish her all the best. — Michael Joyce (@mikejoyce73) April 27, 2019

American former player Joyce took over as the world No. 77's coach in October 2018 and instantly produced an improvement as she reached the semifinals of the Luxembourg Open.

But an inconsistent start to 2019 alongside a recurring abdominal injury have held the former Wimbledon finalist back this year and she is yet to be involved in the clay court season.

Bouchard., 25, reached a career-high of world No. 5 in 2014 but has struggled to replicate those levels since and dropped out of the top 100 last year.