          Eugenie Bouchard in split from coach Michael Joyce

          9:23 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Eugenie Bouchard's coach Michael Joyce has revealed the pair are no longer working together after splitting up.

          The Canadian had climbed back into the top 100 under Joyce, who had previously coached former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova and British No. 1 Johanna Konta.

          But after falling to successive defeats in her last three singles matches, Joyce revealed on Twitter that he and Bouchard had chosen to separate.

          American former player Joyce took over as the world No. 77's coach in October 2018 and instantly produced an improvement as she reached the semifinals of the Luxembourg Open.

          But an inconsistent start to 2019 alongside a recurring abdominal injury have held the former Wimbledon finalist back this year and she is yet to be involved in the clay court season.

          Bouchard., 25, reached a career-high of world No. 5 in 2014 but has struggled to replicate those levels since and dropped out of the top 100 last year.

