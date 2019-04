World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the semifinals of the Porsche Grand Prix, the tournament announced Saturday.

Osaka said she was injured during Friday's come-from-behind win over Donna Vekic.

With Osaka's withdrawal, Anett Kontaveit advanced to the final. Kontaveit also advanced in the quarterfinals when Victoria Azarenka retired with an injury in the third set.

Kontaveit will face the winner of the Petra Kvitova-Kiki Bertens semifinal.