        <
        >

          Tsitsipas to face Cuevas in Estoril Open final

          6:51 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ESTORIL, Portugal -- Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated David Goffin 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Estoril Open final.

          Tsitsipas will play for the title against Pablo Cuevas, who beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

          Tsitsipas broke Goffin's serve five times to reach the victory in 2 hours, 18 minutes.

          "I fought very hard and gave my soul out on the court, which is the biggest pleasure in this sport," Tsitsipas said.

          It was the 22nd victory for Tsitsipas this season, second only to the 25 earned by Daniil Medvedev.

          It will be the first final for Cuevas since 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices