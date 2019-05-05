Cristian Garin secured the BMW Open title after defeating Matteo Berrettini in Munich Sunday.

The Chilean won 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(1) to pick up his second title after his maiden ATP title in Houston last month.

"I'm so excited right now," Garin said. "It's amazing. I cannot believe it, so I'm very happy. Of course I need to keep improving. This is just the beginning.

"This is my first year playing ATP [Tour events full-time], so I need to improve a lot. I've been working hard, so this is a reward from that."

The match was ultimately decided in a tie break in the third and final set which saw Garin overpower the Italian to take the victory after two hours and nine minutes.

"I've been working hard. I'm trying to play every point," Garin said. "I'm trying to fight every point in the match and I think to be a good player I've been working a lot on my mentality and fighting experience, so I think that makes me win a lot of matches."

Berrettini was unable to replicate his title winning performance in Budapest last week but he is projected to reach a career best world ranking on Monday.

"I'm kind of sad because I lost, but I did my best. I did everything [I could] and I left everything on the court," Berrettini said. "I did two matches in a row and I was feeling really good with my body so I'm really proud of myself for that because I worked a lot in the preseason and these are the results.

"I want to keep going for sure. I want to win more titles, I want to win more important titles, so that's the way I can improve. I'm really focused and looking forward to improving."