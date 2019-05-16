Johanna Konta is through to the third round of the Rome Masters, after defeating No. 7 seed Sloane Stephens 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-1 in just over two and a half hours.

The British No. 1 lost a tightly contested first set -- which lasted more than an hour -- in a tiebreak, but recovered to level the match and then ease through the third and final set against the 2017 U.S. Open champion.

Konta will face Venus Williams in the third round later on Thursday. The American was scheduled to face Serena Williams in the second round, but the younger Williams sister withdrew from the tournament with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Naomi Osaka beat Dominika Cibulkova in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 and Spain's Garbine Muguruza overcame Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Muguruza faces former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the next round, while Osaka will compete against Mihaela Buzarnescu who came through against Julia Georges who retired with the score 6-4, 3,6 4-4.