Karolina Pliskova powers past Johanna Konta to take Rome title

Karolina Pliskova produced a dominant performance to defeat Johanna Konta in straight sets as she won the Italian Open title in Rome.

The world No. 7 from the Czech Republic broke in the opening game of the first set and never looked back, remaining unbroken behind her dominant serve in a competitive first set.

In the second set, Pliskova continued her relentless attack and broke again to make it 4-3 before serving out to win 6-3, 6-4 for her third career title on clay and her second success of the year.

The defeat ended British No. 1 Konta's hopes of landing her first title this year after she had battled hard in a match that lasted one hour and 25 minutes.

Konta had beaten Grand Slam winners Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams as well as Madrid Open champion Kiki Bertens on her way to the final.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report