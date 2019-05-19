Nadal outlasts Djokovic for ninth Italian Open win

Rafael Nadal pipped Novak Djokovic in the race to a record 34 Masters 1000 titles with a 0-6, 6-4, 1-6 win in the Italian Open final. (1:27)

Rafael Nadal withstood a brave fightback from Novak Djokovic to earn his ninth Italian Open title with a 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 victory over the world No. 1 in Rome.

The Spaniard smashed apart a tired-looking Djokovic in the opening set to record the first ever "bagel" (a 6-0 set victory) between the two players in their 54 contests to date.

Djokovic played better in winning the second and fought off four break points before finding an opportunistic break of his own in the final game to get level.

But Nadal, an 11-time French Open champion, broke immediately in a tense deciding set and showed trademark tenacity to finish off his Serbian opponent, who dumped a final backhand volley into the net.

Djokovic and Nadal will be the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, in the second major of the year at Roland Garros later this month.