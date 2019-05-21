        <
          Barty pulls out of Strasbourg with arm injury

          9:25 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          STRASBOURG, France -- Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty withdrew from the Internationaux de Strasbourg clay-court tournament on Tuesday because of a right arm injury.

          Barty was replaced in the main draw by lucky loser Diana Marcinkevica.

          The eighth-ranked Australian said she would not take any risk ahead of the French Open, which starts Sunday in Paris.

          "I gave it my best chance, but unfortunately I wouldn't be playing my best tennis," Barty said. "I'm busy the next two months, and I need to look after my body now."

