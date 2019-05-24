French Open 2019: Tournament schedule, how to watch, news, scores, results

All you need to know about the 2019 French Open, including day-by-day results and analysis from Roland Garros in Paris, France.
Coverage and schedule
Dates: May 27-June 10
The draw: Men | Women | Overview/Analysis
How to watch the French Open
Listings in global territories:
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: TSN, RDS
Caribbean: ESPN
China: Tencent, CCTV
Europe: EuroSport
India: Star Sports
Latin America: ESPN
North Africa/Middle East: BeIN Sport
United Kingdom: ITV1, ITV2 and EuroSport
United States: Tennis Channel and NBC
Southeast Asia: Fox Sports
South Korea: Fox Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport, Canal+
Previewing the French Open
A look at the top storylines heading into the French Open, which begins Sunday, May 26:
Peter Bodo: With Serena Williams a huge question mark and one of the deepest fields ever, who are the top contenders for the women's crown at Roland Garros? Read
Simon Cambers Spoiler alert! Is Dominic Thiem ready to finally win the French Open? Read
Bodo What's at stake for Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the French Open? Read
Podcast Nadal? Djokovic? Halep? Kvitova? Find out who is most likely to claim glory at Roland Garros. Listen