French Open 2019: Tournament schedule, how to watch, news, scores, results

All you need to know about the 2019 French Open, including day-by-day results and analysis from Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Coverage and schedule

Dates: May 27-June 10

The draw: Men | Women | Overview/Analysis

Grand slam winners: Men | Women

How to watch the French Open

Listings in global territories:

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: TSN, RDS

Caribbean: ESPN

China: Tencent, CCTV

Europe: EuroSport

India: Star Sports

Latin America: ESPN

North Africa/Middle East: BeIN Sport

United Kingdom: ITV1, ITV2 and EuroSport

United States: Tennis Channel and NBC

Southeast Asia: Fox Sports

South Korea: Fox Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport, Canal+

Previewing the French Open

A look at the top storylines heading into the French Open, which begins Sunday, May 26: