          Paire tops Auger-Aliassime to capture Lyon title

          11:29 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LYON, France -- French veteran Benoit Paire denied Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime his first ATP title with a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the Lyon Open final on Saturday.

          It's the second clay-court title in two months for the 51st-ranked Paire, who also raised the trophy in Marrakech, Morocco, in April.

          Paire, whose only other career title came four years ago at the Swedish Open, improved to 12-3 on clay this season entering the French Open, which begins Sunday.

          It was the first career loss in Lyon for the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who won a challenger tournament the past two years in the city.

          Auger-Aliassime is ranked a career-high 28th this week.

