Venus goes quietly in 1st round of French Open

PARIS -- Venus Williams' 22nd appearance at the French Open did not last long.

The 2002 runner-up lost her opening match at Roland Garros for the second year in a row, beaten 6-3, 6-3 by ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina in 1 hour, 13 minutes.

The 38-year-old Williams lost in the first round for the fourth time in the past seven years at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Williams was broken in seven of her nine service games.

Venus Williams lost in straight sets to Elina Svitolina in the first round of the French Open. Associated Press

Angelique Kerber also faced disappointment, losing out on a chance to complete a career Grand Slam this year.

Still hampered by a right ankle injury, the three-time Grand Slam winner lost in the first round.

The fifth-seeded German lost 6-4, 6-2 to an 18-year-old Roland Garros beginner, Russian Anastasia Potapova, on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Kerber's preparations for Roland Garros, where she has never advanced past the quarterfinals, were hampered by the injury she suffered at the Madrid Open last month.

"Of course this is not my excuse and everything," Kerber said. "I tried my best. I know that there is still a little bit of work to do to be really playing matches 100 percent."

The 81st-ranked Potapova sealed the opening set with a crosscourt backhand winner and broke twice at the start of the second. Kerber saved two match points before shanking a forehand wide sealing her fate.

"The clay season is over now for me. Yeah, I'm happy about that, that I can now look forward to playing on grass," added Kerber, who won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2018.

Among other seeded players in action, 2016 champion and 19th-seeded Garbine Muguruza advanced to the second round with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over American Taylor Townsend at the tournament's newest stadium, Court Simonne Mathieu.