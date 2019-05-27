Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open with an injured forearm, just hours before her first round match against Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

"I'm so disappointed to have to announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," the Czech player said on Twitter.

"I've had pain in my left forearm for a few weeks and last night an MRI confirmed a grade two tear which could unfortunately could get a lot worse if I play today."

The No. 6 seed has been replaced in the draw by Slovenian lucky loser Kaja Juvan.

Roland Garros was the scene of Kvitova's remarkable comeback from injury in 2017, less than six months after the two-time Wimbledon champion was stabbed during a robbery at her home in the Czech Republic.

Recalling her appearance at the tournament two years ago, Kvitova added: "I'm truly sad not to be able to play here this year. It is a really tough decision to make."