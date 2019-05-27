Wozniacki wastes perfect start in French loss

PARIS -- Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki wasted a perfect start when she lost 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 to 68th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the opening match of the day on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"Definitely wasn't the best match I've ever played," said the 13th-seeded Wozniacki.

Wozniacki's record this year dropped to 9-8 after her fourth straight loss -- including first-round defeats in Madrid and Rome -- since reaching the final of a clay-court event in Charleston, South Carolina, last month.

Wozniacki, 28, announced in October that she has rheumatoid arthritis.

The match marked Kudermetova's debut in the main draw at Roland Garros and the biggest win of her career in terms of ranking. The Russian player hit a whopping 40 winners to Wozniacki's 15.