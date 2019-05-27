Nadal into 2nd round; ill American Tiafoe falls

PARIS -- Rafael Nadal made light work of qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Monday, winning 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the French Open.

The 11-time champion at Roland Garros saved four break points in his first service game on Court Philippe Chatrier but was never troubled again by the 184th-ranked German, who was playing for the first time in the French Open main draw.

Nadal later praised the refurbished showcase court where he won his 11 French titles, calling it "very beautiful.''

Frances Tiafoe, at No. 32 the only American seeded in the men's draw, lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.

After throwing up twice on the court, Tiafoe said he was "very depleted'' for the fifth set. He said he didn't think he had food poisoning because he felt fine before the match.

"Throwing up during the match isn't something that normally happens to me ... I threw up again when I went to the locker room after the third set. The fifth-set result obviously came to that because (I) was obviously very depleted and had nothing really in me. It was tough to end like that," he said.

Tiafoe was coming off his best Grand Slam showing, a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open.

In another instance of an American losing to a Serbian in five sets, Denis Kudla was beaten 6-0, 6-7 (7), 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 by Miomir Kecmanovic.

Also, 12th-seeded Daniil Medvedev wasted a two-set lead in a 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 loss to Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France.