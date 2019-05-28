Del Potro shakes off poor start at French Open

PARIS -- In his first Grand Slam match since fracturing his right kneecap, Juan Martin del Potro advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating 75th-ranked Nicolas Jarry 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 through wind and some raindrops.

Del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion, started poorly in chilly conditions on Court Suzanne Lenglen. He was broken in his first service game by a forehand volley from Jarry at the net.

The Argentine, ranked No. 9, then took control, saving a break point in the second set and another in the fourth before serving out the win.

The frequently injured del Potro, 30, was a semifinalist at Roland Garros last year.

Fabio Fognini, the Monte Carlo Masters champion, also made it into the second round with a 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 win over fellow Italian Andreas Seppi.

Kyle Edmund of Great Britain ended his marathon five-set match with a 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over Jeremy Chardy.

Taylor Fritz, 21, is ranked No. 42. He defeated Australia's Bernard Tomic 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 for a career first in the Roland Garros main draw. He was also the first U.S. man to win and will next face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, the 18th seed.

No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev barely avoided blowing a big lead against John Millman. He struggled before edging Millman 7-6 (4), 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in 4 hours, 8 minutes.

A year ago in Paris, Zverev needed to win three consecutive matches that went the full five sets to get to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

He was shaky in the middle of the match against Millman, who upset Roger Federer at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Summed up Zverev, who had 57 winners and 73 unforced errors: "I'm through -- and that's all that matters.''

The Associated Press and ESPN's Bonnie Ford contributed to this story.