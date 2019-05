PARIS -- Lucie Safarova, a runner-up to Serena Williams at the French Open in 2015, has announced her retirement.

Safarova, who achieved a career-best ranking of No. 5 that year, on Wednesday played her final match in Paris in the doubles draw with Dominika Cibulkova, losing to Sofia Kenin and Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-0 in the first round.

The 32-year-old Safarova topped the doubles rankings two years ago and won the doubles title at Roland Garros in 2015 and 2017.