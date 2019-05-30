No. 1 Osaka rallies, ousts Azarenka at French

PARIS -- Top-seeded Naomi Osaka survived another fraught match at the French Open on Thursday to cling onto her quest for a third consecutive Grand Slam title.

After losing the first set and being down a break in the second, the top-ranked Osaka rallied to beat Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a matchup of current and former No. 1 players.

Broken by a backhand volley at the net from Azarenka in the fifth game of the second set, Osaka seemed to be in deep trouble. However, as she did in a three-set win in the first round, Osaka again proved her resilience as she turned the match around on Court Suzanne Lenglen to advance to the third round.

In another match, American teenager Amanda Anisimova continued her dominance over 11th-ranked Aryana Sabalenka at Grand Slam events with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the second round.

The 17-year-old Anisimova, who is ranked No. 51 and is making only her second appearance at Roland Garros, previously beat Sabalenka in the third round of the Australian Open in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.