          Serena makes quick work of qualifier at French

          10:09 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          PARIS -- Serena Williams advanced to the third round of the French Open by defeating Japan's Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday.

          Nara, ranked No. 238, reached the main draw at Roland Garros via the qualifying tournament. The gulf between her and Williams, a 23-time major champion, was quickly apparent on Court Philippe Chatrier.

          Williams faced no break points, served 10 aces and made 36 winners as she improved to 24-0 against qualifiers in Grand Slam events -- the most wins without a loss by any woman against qualifiers since the start of the Open Era.

          She will next play Sofia Kenin, ranked No. 35. Williams is 39-2 against younger American players during her tour-level career.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

