        <
        >

          Djokovic cruises at French Open in front of son

          play
          Top-ranked Djokovic wins in straight sets (0:24)

          Novak Djokovic advances to third round after defeating Henri Laaksonen in three sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3. (0:24)

          1:12 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PARIS -- Novak Djokovic notched another career milestone: His young son, Stefan, watched him play, and win, at Roland Garros for the first time. The top-ranked player bidding to win his fourth consecutive major beat 104th-ranked Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 Thursday.

          Djokovic will play 147th-ranked Salvatore Caruso of Italy in the third round.

          Also, Dominic Thiem overcame some trickery from Kazakh opponent Alexander Bublik to advance to the third round with a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5 victory.

          Bublik surprised Thiem with an underarm serve in the first set and frustrated the Austrian with a series of drop shots, spins and volleys. But last year's finalist at Roland Garros recovered from a break of serve in the fourth set and then gave Bublik a taste of his own medicine on his first match point, producing a well-disguised, and successful, drop shot.

          Thiem will next face Pablo Cuevas, another master of trick shots. Cuevas was leading 7-6 (3), 6-3, 2-1 when Kyle Edmund retired from their match because of a left knee injury.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices