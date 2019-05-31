Federer wins 400th career Grand Slam match

Roger Federer finishes off a long rally to beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8) in his 400th grand slam match. (0:32)

Roger Federer's 400th Grand Slam match was a confident 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8) win over Casper Ruud, a player whose father was in the draw when the 20-time major champion made his French Open debut in 1999.

Federer became the first man or woman to reach the four-century mark, and he improved his career record at the biggest tournaments to 345-55.

Wearing an image of the Eiffel Tower on his sneakers, Federer showed the fans in Paris his full arsenal of shots in the concluding tiebreaker.

There was a swinging forehand volley winner, a difficult low volley to set up an easy putaway, one of his trademark forehand passing shots, a volley winner to save a set point and a sharply angled overhead smash to end it.

Federer, returning to Roland Garros after a four-year absence, will face either Nicolas Mahut or Leonardo Mayer for a spot in the quarterfinals.

In other matches, Kei Nishikori needed nearly 4½ hours to beat Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 8-6 and french player Benoit Paire reached the fourth round in Paris for the first time when Pablo Carreno Busta retired from their match with a right thigh injury. Paire was leading 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (1).