          Djokovic continues to coast; Wawrinka advances

          10:53 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          PARIS -- Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has advanced into the fourth round of the French Open without dropping a set.

          Djokovic never lost control in a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over 147th-ranked Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso on Saturday.

          He will next play either 13th-seeded Borna Coric or Jan-Lennard Struff.

          Elsewhere, Stan Wawrinka improved to 4-0 against Grigor Dimitrov in Grand Slam meetings -- beating him once at each major -- and moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros for the eighth time.

          Wawrinka, the champion here in 2015 and runner-up in 2017, edged two-time major semifinalist Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8) in a match suspended after two sets because of fading light a day earlier.

          Dimitrov certainly had his chances to make it even tighter: He held one set point in the opener, then five in the last tiebreaker, which he led 6-2.

          The 24th-seeded Wawrinka, who owns three Grand Slam titles in all, and Dimitrov are the 43rd pair of players to have met at all four majors.

          Alexander Zverev almost blew a 2-0 set lead against Dusan Lajovic, but prevailed 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2 to advance to the second week. The No. 5 seed has won seven five-set matches in majors going back to the start of last season, the most of any player in that time.

          Other seeded players to advance included No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 9 Fabio Fognini, who survived a first-set tiebreak en route to a 7-6 (5), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory against No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

