        <
        >

          No. 1 cruising at French, eyes 'Djoker Slam II'

          play
          Djokovic advances to 4th round of French Open (0:26)

          No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic finishes off Salvatore Caruso in straight sets to move on to the fourth round of the French Open. (0:26)

          11:54 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          PARIS -- Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is starting to make winning majors look relatively easy.

          Djokovic advanced into the fourth round of the French Open without dropping a set, extending his Grand Slam win streak to 24 matches as he seeks a fourth major title in a row.

          He never lost control in a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over 147th-ranked Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso on Saturday, winning 84 percent of his points on first serve to improve to 42-1 against players ranked outside the ATP Top 100 in majors.

          Djokovic just needs to win the French to have all four Grand Slam titles back in his possession for a second time in his career -- dubbed the "Djoker Slam" when he accomplished it in 2015-16.

          Only two other men have held all four major titles simultaneously -- Rod Laver, who won calendar-year Grand Slams in both 1962 and 1969, and Don Budge, who won a record six majors in a row in 1937-38.

          Djokovic has only once won the French Open (2016), but he has 15 Grand Slam titles overall -- and is quietly creeping closer to Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17), who both have joined Djokovic in the fourth round.

          Next up for Djokovic is Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, who outlasted 13th-seeded Borna Coric 4-6, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 11-9.

          Elsewhere, Stan Wawrinka improved to 4-0 against Grigor Dimitrov in Grand Slam meetings -- beating him once at each major -- and moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros for the eighth time.

          Wawrinka, the champion here in 2015 and runner-up in 2017, edged two-time major semifinalist Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8) in a match suspended after two sets because of fading light a day earlier.

          Dimitrov certainly had his chances to make it even tighter: He held one set point in the opener, then five in the last tiebreaker, which he led 6-2.

          The 24th-seeded Wawrinka, who owns three Grand Slam titles in all, and Dimitrov are the 43rd pair of players to have met at all four majors.

          Alexander Zverev almost blew a 2-0 set lead against Dusan Lajovic, but prevailed 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2 to advance to the second week. The No. 5 seed has won seven five-set matches in majors going back to the start of last season, the most of any player in that time.

          Other seeded players to advance included No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who next faces Wawrinka, and No. 9 Fabio Fognini, who survived a first-set tiebreak en route to a 7-6 (5), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory against No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices