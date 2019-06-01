Bryan twins, top seeds out of doubles in Paris

It was a day of upsets in men's doubles at Roland Garros with 16-time Grand Slam champions Bob and Mike Bryan, plus the top-seeded pairing of Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo exiting in the second round.

The Bryan twins lost 6-3, 7-6 (7) to 10th-seeded Horia Tecau and Jean-Julien Rojer.

Kobot and Melo were beaten 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 by Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy.

Mike Bryan said he and his brother didn't serve well enough -- "and on clay, that's not going to cut it.''

Mike added that his thoughts already were on Wimbledon, which starts next month.

The French Open loss "is a shame,'' he said, "but you move on.''

This was the Bryans' second major together since Bob returned from hip replacement surgery. They made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January.

The 41-year-old Americans have won a record number of Grand Slam trophies as a duo and more than 100 tour titles in all.