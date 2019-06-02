Johanna Konta has progressed to the quarterfinals of the French Open after defeating Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-4.

The British No. 1 and her Croatian opponent traded multiple breaks early in the opening set, before settling down briefly with holds of serve. Konta would break again for a 5-2 lead, however, and then serve out the set after fending off four break points.

Both players started the second set with more composure, neither facing a break point until the seventh game, when Konta secured a 4-3 lead.

Although Vekic immediately returned the favour to level the set with a break of her own, Konta rebounded quickly, setting herself up to successfully serve for the match, 6-2, 6-4.

The No. 26 seed made it past the first round at Roland Garros for the first time last week with a straight-sets win over Germany's Antonia Lottner, before reaching the fourth round with further victories against American Lauren Davis and Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.

Konta will next face either No. 7 seed Sloane Stephens or 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza. The Brit defeated Stephens on clay in May, on her way to the Rome Masters final.