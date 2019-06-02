        <
        >

          Konta through to French Open quarterfinals with victory over Vekic

          Johanna Konta advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time in her career with a straight sets victory over Donna Vekic of Croatia. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
          7:58 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Johanna Konta has progressed to the quarterfinals of the French Open after defeating Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-4.

          The British No. 1 and her Croatian opponent traded multiple breaks early in the opening set, before settling down briefly with holds of serve. Konta would break again for a 5-2 lead, however, and then serve out the set after fending off four break points.

          Both players started the second set with more composure, neither facing a break point until the seventh game, when Konta secured a 4-3 lead.

          Although Vekic immediately returned the favour to level the set with a break of her own, Konta rebounded quickly, setting herself up to successfully serve for the match, 6-2, 6-4.

          The No. 26 seed made it past the first round at Roland Garros for the first time last week with a straight-sets win over Germany's Antonia Lottner, before reaching the fourth round with further victories against American Lauren Davis and Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.

          Konta will next face either No. 7 seed Sloane Stephens or 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza. The Brit defeated Stephens on clay in May, on her way to the Rome Masters final.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices