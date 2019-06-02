Czech teen Vondrousova into French quarters

PARIS -- Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova has reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal without dropping a set.

The 19-year-old Vondrousova beat 12th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-0 in just 59 minutes.

The only two games that Vondrousova lost came immediately after she took a medical timeout to receive treatment for an apparent cut on a finger of her left hand -- her playing hand -- while leading 3-0 in the first. She appeared to pick up the cut when Vondrousova slipped and fell to the clay in the previous game.

Vondrousova tells the crowd, "I think I played my best tennis today."

With the temperature rising to nearly 85 Fahrenheit (29 Celsius), both players put towels containing ice packs around their necks during the changeovers.

Vondrousova improved to 25-5 since exiting the Australian Open in the second round -- a stretch that includes finals in Budapest and Istanbul.

For a spot in the semifinals, Vondrousova will face either 31st-seeded Petra Martic or Kaia Kanepi.