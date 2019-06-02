Stephens beats Muguruza, into French quarters

PARIS -- Sloane Stephens is through to the French Open quarterfinals after beating 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-4, 6-3 on the fifth match point.

Stephens was the runner-up at Roland Garros last year, losing to Simona Halep.

After saving the fourth match point with a cross-court forehand, the 19th-seeded Muguruza hit another powerful winner to forge a break point.

But Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, saved that with an ace for deuce and moments later she was celebrating victory.

The seventh-seeded American next faces 26th-seeded Briton Johanna Konta, who won their two previous meetings, both of which were played this year.

In other matches, Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal without dropping a set.

The 19-year-old Vondrousova beat 12th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-0 in just 59 minutes.

The only two games that Vondrousova lost came immediately after she took a medical timeout to receive treatment for an apparent cut on a finger of her left hand -- her playing hand -- while leading 3-0 in the first. She appeared to pick up the cut when Vondrousova slipped and fell to the clay in the previous game.

Vondrousova told the crowd: "I think I played my best tennis today."

With the temperature rising to nearly 85 Fahrenheit (29 Celsius), both players put towels containing ice packs around their necks during the changeovers.

Vondrousova improved to 25-5 since exiting the Australian Open in the second round -- a stretch that includes finals in Budapest and Istanbul.

Petra Martic followed up her win over second-seeded Karolina Pliskova by rallying past Kaia Kanepi 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The 31st-seeded Martic had entered with an 0-4 record in the fourth round at majors -- first reaching the last 16 at Roland Garros seven years ago.

"I waited for this moment so, so long I don't even want to know how long," the Croatian said,

With both players trading moon balls late in the tense third set, Martic ran down a drop shot and responded with a forehand winner up the line to break for a 5-4 lead, then converted her first match point in the next game.

"It didn't look good at times. ... But thank God I stayed there and it paid off," Martic said.

Martic next faces Vondrousova.

Konta beat 23rd-seeded Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-4. While Konta had reached two Grand Slam semifinals, at the Australian Open in 2016 and at Wimbledon in 2017, she had never been past the first round at Roland Garros in four previous appearances.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.