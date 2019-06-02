Federer with another straight-sets win in France

PARIS -- Roger Federer still has not dropped a set at the French Open and eased into the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win against unseeded Argentine Leonardo Mayer on Sunday.

With temperatures reaching 88 degrees Fahrenheit on a sun-soaked center court, the third-seeded Federer was rarely troubled in beating Mayer for the fourth time in four meetings.

After dropping his serve to lose the second set, Mayer angrily swiped the ball away and was given a code violation warning for ball abuse.

It was the second time Federer has beaten Mayer at a Grand Slam. The other also came in straight sets, in the first round of the US Open in 2015.

That was also the last year Federer played at Roland Garros, before deciding to skip clay entirely until returning to the surface this year.

Four years ago, Federer lost in the quarterfinals to Swiss countryman Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

Now he could get a chance to make amends, since he next faces either Wawrinka or rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Federer in the fourth round at this year's Australian Open.

Federer is chasing a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title. He won his only French Open in 2009.