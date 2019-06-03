Anisimova, 17, makes French Open quarters

PARIS -- Amanda Anisimova is the youngest woman to reach the French Open quarterfinals in 13 years.

The 17-year-old American beat 137th-ranked Spanish qualifier Aliona Bolsova 6-3, 6-0 in 69 minutes.

The last 17-year-old to go this far at Roland Garros was Nicole Vaidisova, who made it to the semifinals in 2006.

Marketa Vondrousova, who is 19, reached the quarterfinals a day earlier.

Anisimova's quarterfinal opponent will be defending champion Simona Halep. Halep routed 18-year-old Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-0 in 45 minutes.

In other matches, Madison Keys and Ash Barty will face off in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

In wet conditions in Paris, the 14th-seeded Keys had no problem dealing with 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova and advanced to the last eight for the second straight year with a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

The eighth-seeded Barty defeated Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0. Kenin, a 20-year-old American, had upset Serena Williams in the previous round.

"I'm definitely happy I was able to close it out in two sets," Keys said after Siniakova sent a final shot long on Court Suzanne Lenglen. "I love clay court and I love Paris, very happy to be here, so happy I get to play another match."

Keys made it to the semifinals in Paris last year.