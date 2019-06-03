        <
          Keys, Barty reach French Open quarterfinals

          7:48 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          PARIS -- Madison Keys and Ash Barty will face off in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

          In wet conditions in Paris, the 14th-seeded Keys had no problem dealing with 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova and advanced to the last eight for the second straight year with a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

          The eighth-seeded Barty defeated Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0. Kenin, a 20-year-old American, had upset Serena Williams in the previous round.

          "I'm definitely happy I was able to close it out in two sets," Keys said after Siniakova sent a final shot long on Court Suzanne Lenglen. "I love clay court and I love Paris, very happy to be here, so happy I get to play another match."

          Keys made it to the semifinals in Paris last year.

