Rod Laver says Barty can win French Open

Rod Laver believes Ashleigh Barty can win the French Open after watching his fellow Queenslander power into her maiden quarter-final in Paris.

Raising hopes of a first Australian singles triumph at Roland Garros in more than 40 years, Barty displayed grit and poise on Monday to end the giant-killing run of unseeded American Sofia Kenin 6-3 3-6 6-0.

In a fluctuating last-16 encounter, Barty ousted the third-round slayer of Serena Williams in exactly one hour and 30 minutes.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of his unparalleled second calendar-year grand slam, Laver was fittingly front and centre at Court Philippe Chatrier as Barty dug deep to continue her stellar breakout season.

Barty overcame the disappointment of dropping her first set of the tournament to subdue her free-hitting but temperamental opponent with 11 aces and 25 winners.

Barty is provisionally set to climb into the world's top five after clinching an equal tour-best 28th victory of the year.

But she has bigger fish to fry.

"It's my first time this week playing on this beautiful court and I just wanted to come out and enjoy it, play with fun and freedom and enjoy myself," Barty said.

"I feel like I'm in a very good place and enjoying myself."

Barty next plays Madison Keys, the American 14th seed, who is bidding to reach the last four in Paris for the second-straight year.

In advancing to her second-successive grand slam quarter-final, eighth-seeded Barty closed to within three wins of becoming Australia's first French Open singles champion since Margaret Court in 1973.

"Australia is behind you @ashbar96 Queensland gold!," Laver tweeted.

"You can go all the way, no question. I'll be cheering hard. So proud. Rocket."

In matching her charge to the last eight at this year's Australian Open, Barty is also only the fourth Australian woman to make the quarter-finals at Roland Garros since the legendary Court's fifth title win 46 years ago.

But the 23-year-old had to show great character to follow in the footsteps of Wendy Turnbull (1979, 1980), Dianne Fromholtz (1979, 1980) and Fed Cup teammate Samantha Stosur (2009, 2010, 2012, 2016).

Australia's big hope had to regroup after allowing Kenin back on levels terms before racing through the deciding set to set up a showdown with Keys, the 2017 US Open runner-up, who made light work of her last-16 clash with Czech sensation Katerina Siniakova.

Siniakova had taken out world No.1 Naomi Osaka on Saturday in the third round, snapping the Japanese's 16-match winning streak, but succumbed to Keys 6-2 6-4 in 76 minutes.

Barty will be a warm favourite to progress to the semi-finals after dominating Keys 6-4 6-1 in Fed Cup in April - two years after losing to the American in the first round in Paris.

Laver has no doubts Barty can continue her march towards grand slam glory.

"It's amazing what she has accomplished here," Laver told a packed media conference on Monday at Roland Garros.

"A couple of years back, she was a good doubles player and played some attractive singles.

"But something happened. She says, 'I know how to win matches now', and that's what Barty has accomplished this year.

"It's more confidence than anything else. With confidence, you can make anything happen."