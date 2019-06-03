        <
          Djokovic in 10th French Open quarters in row

          10:05 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          PARIS -- Novak Djokovic has become the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals 10 years in a row.

          Even Rafael Nadal never accomplished that.

          Djokovic moved into the round of eight with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, saving the only break point he faced and compiling 31 winners to only 12 unforced errors.

          The top-seeded Djokovic is bidding for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title and his second trophy at Roland Garros, where he won the championship in 2016.

          Djokovic hasn't dropped a set through four matches this year. But he has not faced a seeded player yet.

          His quarterfinal opponent will be No. 5 Alexander Zverev or No. 9 Fabio Fognini.

