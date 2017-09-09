The match between Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson, Sunday's US Open finalists, features two men with vastly different resumes.

The top-seeded Nadal defeated Juan Martin del Potro in the semifinals to reach his 23rd career major final, second-most in men's tennis history, behind Roger Federer (29).

The 28th-seeded Anderson topped Pablo Carreno Busta in the semis to reach his first major final. Anderson's 34 career majors are the third-most by a man in the Open era before reaching his first final, trailing David Ferrer (42) and Stan Wawrinka (36).

Though their careers are different, their ages are perhaps surprisingly similar. Both are 31 years old, with Anderson born 16 days before Nadal in 1986.

ESPN Stats & Info

At 6-foot-8, Anderson is the tallest major finalist ever, and with a ranking of 32nd in the world, he's the lowest-ranked US Open finalist since the inception of the ATP Rankings in 1973.

Anderson is also the third South African man to reach the US Open final, the first since Cliff Drysdale lost to Manuel Santana in 1965. No South African man has ever won the title here.

The most recent South African to win any major was Johan Kriek at the 1981 Australian Open.

After playing collegiate tennis and earning All-America honors three times at Illinois, Anderson can become the first former college player to win a major men's title since John McEnroe did so here in 1984.